Digitalization Has Reduced The Distance Between Doctors And Patients

Digitalization of medical records through electronic health records (EHRs involves the conversion of paper-based medical records into electronic formats. Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, allergies and laboratory and test results is being made possible with EHRs. They increase patient participation and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes by improving the efficiency of services provided by physicians.

North America was the largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription which allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals’ service quality.

Kaiser Permanente was the largest player in the physicians and other health practitioners market, with revenues of $64.6 billion in 2016. One of Kaiser Permanente’s growth strategy was the acquisition of Group Health Cooperative in 2015 to tackle rising health care costs and implement powerful technologies to serve their members.

Health practitioners are professionals trained to provide care and treatment services. Physicians, also called doctors, are healthcare practitioners licensed to practice medicine, including diagnosing illnesses and prescribing treatments. Other health practitioners include physician assistants, nurses, midwives, dietitians, therapists, physical therapists, operating department practitioners, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. Most health practitioner roles require individuals to have specific qualifications to be authorized to practice.

