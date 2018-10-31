Transparent Caching Market Global Analysis by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The need for high bandwidth and need for reducing infrastructural costs is driving demand for fiber optic cables in the current market scenario. Additionally, large-scale adoption transparent caching among internet service providers is fuelling the market growth. However, the security constraints of the same are hindering the market growth.

The global Transparent Caching Market is segmented into type, component, solution, end-users, and region.

Transparent caching is capable of providing more control over the deployed network. It helps the service providers to control the type of content to be cached and to determine how fast the content needs to be accelerated. Transparent caching is capable of navigating the complex web services and protocols automatically.

The market growth in the global transparent caching market is predominantly influenced by the rise in adoption of the internet, demand for improved network bandwidth, and reducing capital expenditures. Furthermore, the increasing demand for quality of experience (QoE) among end-users is fuelling the market growth. However, lack of security issues among delivery providers are expected to hamper the growth.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5995

Key players

Some of the key players in the global transparent caching market are Cisco Systems, Inc. ( U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Google Inc.(U.S.), Qwilt (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ara Networks (South Korea), SuperLumin Networks LLC (U.S.), Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications System, Inc. (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators are Level 3 Communications, LLC (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), MARA Systems GmbH (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), PacNet Services (Canada), SwiftServe (Singapore), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Allot Communications (Israel) and many others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transparent-caching-market-5995

Regional Analysis:

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to show high growth rate in the forecast period. Increasing demand for high bandwidth and rising subscriber’s demand for superior Quality of experience (QoE) in developing countries are driving the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe, the Middle East & Africa is expected to show a decent growth considering the transparent caching market. The proliferation of the internet service providers with content delivery network (CDN) providers is driving the market in this region. However, the North America region is expected to register a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the internet and growing trend for online video content are driving the market in this region. Also, the adoption of transparent caching in North America is booming which is affecting the growth of the market in the region.

Segmentation:

The global transparent caching market is segmented into type, component, solution, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into transparent video caching & transparent non-video caching. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into hardware, software, and services. The hardware consists of converged server and switches. The services can be further classified into professional and managed services. On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. On the basis of end-users, the segment is further classified into telecom operators, internet service providers, government organizations, DTH providers and others.

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/transparent-caching-market

Intended Audience:

Government agencies

solutions/services vendors

Internet service providers

Software Developers

Telecom operators

DTH service providers

Software Developers

Testing Firms

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 The Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Transparent Caching Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Transparent Caching Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Transparent Caching Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Transparent Caching Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Transparent Caching Market

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com