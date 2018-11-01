Episirus Scientifica holds 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) around the theme “Healthcare and Nursing: A Major Challenge Across the Globe” : Organising a unique forum in Singapore during the month of September 10-11, 2019. 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) offers an exceptional opportunity for presentation of new advances, ideas and research results by interactive sessions, workshop, poster presentations for all levels of academic and networking opportunities with Professionals and Leader of common interest. One of the main features of this Scientific symposium 2019 World Healthcare and Nursing Conference (2019WHNC) is to cover a broad spectrum. The sessions, poster presentation is packed with the latest emerging research, initiatives and the interactive lunch and refreshment will support the flow of ideas through two-way communication and workshops which we make sure that happens takes breakout sessions to the next level.

Target audience:

Nursing Lecturers, Scientists, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Registered nurses, Societies and Directors of Association. Professors, Research fellows, Leading world Doctors, Advanced Practice Nurses, Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurses, Lecturers, Pharmacists, and Professionals.

Sessions:

Healthcare and Nursing

Forensic Nursing

Holistic Nursing

Midwest Nursing Research

Human Caring

Dermatology Nursing

Bariatric Nursing

Medical-Surgical Nursing

Anesthetists and Dermatology Nursing

Child Health and Pediatric Nursing

Psychosocial Nursing

Multiple Sclerosis Nursing

Orthopaedic Nursing

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing

Cancer Care Nursing

Travel Nursing

Family Nursing

Cardiology Nursing

Respiratory Care

Critical Care Nursing

Neuroscience Nursing

Spinal Cord Injury Nursing

Radiological Nursing

Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition: Nurses Section

Peri-Anesthesia Nursing

AIDS Care Nursing

Vascular Nursing

Gastroenterology Nursing

Transcultural Nursing

Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing

Nursing Ethics