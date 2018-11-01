Canada Dental Membrane Procedures Market Research Report, Outlook Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Research Methodology : Ken Research

According to study “Canada Dental Membrane Procedures Outlook to 2025”, major factors such as repeated occurrence of dental illnesses and rise in Canada’s geriatric population have led to the introduction of easy accessibility of high-quality and pocket-friendly dental services. It is estimated that within dental medicine, new materials and products are anticipated to be launched which exhibit solid opportunities for future development.

Dental membrane is a barrier that prevents gum from growing into the bone cavity. Majority of the bone grafts for dental implants utilize a membrane that is placed over the bone but under the gum. Various types of dental membranes are dissolvable or resorbable membranes and non-dissolvable or non-resorbable membranes. Dental membranes are segmented into hydrogel, collagen, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), human cells source, other species, hydroxyapatite (HA), and tricalcium phosphate (TCP). Canada’s dental membrane procedures are carried out in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and dental clinics.

Dissolvable or resorbable membranes consequently need to surgical intervention to be removed. Resorbable membranes are made out of collagen which is a protein widely used in cosmetics that is an excellent barrier and all the commercially available collagen membranes resemble a white cardboard. Few resorbable membranes dissolve very quickly in just a few days and they are commonly referred to as plugs, while some can last approximately for 4 months, depending on the organic materials such as bovine Achilles tendon or porcine origin. These organic materials are dissolvable and titanium fixation tacks are rarely used to keep them in place. In few scenarios, the patients’ blood is used to make a natural resorbable membrane which is durable yet slimy in consistency and protects the dental bone graft, speeds up the healing process, reduces pain and risks of complications.

Non-dissolvable or non-resorbable membranes need to be removed surgically at some stage of the dental implant procedure. All the non-resorbable membranes are made of titanium and dense polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE. PTFE is biologically inert, doesn’t cause inflammation, and cannot dissolve in saliva. PTFE is combined with bone tacks so that the membrane is kept stable while covering the grafted bone. These membranes are very predictable in generating dental bone; however, the patient needs to undergo another dental surgical procedure for removal. It was observed that there are many collagen membrane manufacturers competing in the Canada’s dental membrane market. However, surgical techniques, expert training, expertise, and dental specialist are the most important factors affecting the dental membrane market in Canada.

Canada dental medicine market offers comparatively inexpensive dental services compared to other developed nations which has boosted the dental methodology, consequently encouraging the demand for dental membranes. The availability of various dental membrane products which are acceptable by the human body coupled with their biocompatibility property are the key aspects within Canada’s dental membrane procedures. Technological developments, newer dental procedure approvals and investment in clinical studies have witnessed a year-on-year growth within the dental membrane market. These trends within Canada’s dental membranes procedures outlook represent a wonderful scope for growth within the next few years.

