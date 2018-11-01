Chlorpyrifos Market – Business Industry Segment Till 2024

The global chlorpyrifos market is growing at a healthy pace on account of the growing demand from commercial, agriculture, and residential sectors. Chlorpyrifos is also in high demand on account of its use for controlling insects, pests, termites, fleas, and mosquitoes. It is used for crops such as cotton, corn, citrus, almond, and fruits such as peaches, tomatoes, and grapes. Chlorpyrifos is also in demand from the pet care industries for producing dog shampoos and dog flea collars. In the industrial sector where large scale adoption of pesticides is done, chlorpyrifos is used. In the commercial sector, chlorpyrifos finds its application in play grounds and golf courses to control insects and mosquitoes. All these factors are slated to fuel the demand for this organophosphate insecticide, miticide, and acaricide.

The report also enlists the various challenging factors apart from the discussing the factors that are working in favor for the growth of the global chlorpyrifos market. Chlorpyrifos acts on the nervous system of insects, fleas, termites, pests, and mosquitoes. It has been used over hundred countries and is in use from many decades. However, as with most pesticides, there are harmful effects of this pesticide when a person comes in contact to this chemical by means of touch, inhaled, or consumed. In addition to this, humans can also suffer from nervous system damage when exposed to a large amount of chlorpyrifos. This is anticipated to restrict the growth of this market within the forecast period. Stringent regulatory policies regarding the use of chlorpyrifos in various industries will hamper the growth of the market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chlorpyrifos-market.html

Global Chlorpyrifos market – Drivers and Restraints

The global Chlorpyrifos market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand from the agricultural industry. The use of Chlorpyrifos is widely increased due to its effective use as a pesticide and insecticide in farming and animal care sector. The Chlorpyrifos is also used in the commercial sector, such as golf courses and playgrounds to control the mosquitos and other insects which also propel the demand of Chlorpyrifos and drives the growth of the global Chlorpyrifos market. The increasing use of Chlorpyrifos in animal ectoparasiticides and new innovations due to research and development activities also boost the demand of the Chlorpyrifos and drives the global Chlorpyrifos market.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19376

Global Chlorpyrifos market – Overview

Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate insecticide, acaricide, and miticide, produced by white or colorless crystals and used to control insect pests on a variety of crops such as corn, cotton, wheat and other crops. Chlorpyrifos is used as a pesticide since 1965 in agricultural as well as the non-agricultural field. Chlorpyrifos is acting on the nervous system of insects, pests, fleas, termites and mosquito by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase, which leads to the demand of the Chlorpyrifos from the agriculture as well as pet care industry. Chlorpyrifos has become the largest organophosphorus insecticide as it has been widely consumed in over 100 countries across the world.