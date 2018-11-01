Godrej Golf Links – Limited Edition Luxurious Villas in Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links Presenting the unmatched living to evoke your senses, It is offers limited edition luxurious villas in 100 acres of Exclusive Township in Greater Noida. These ready-to-move apartments are located at Sector 27, which enjoys the best infrastructure in the city. It has well-furnished plush-homes to give the feel of extravagant living. At 62 meters is a resplendent sky lounge where you can gauge the breathtaking views of city’s skyline, with restaurant and Zen garden, open gym, and other amenities. SO, come and fall in love with these lavish suites you can call home and soak in the serene views every day.

After delivering excellence in major cities, Godrej Properties is pleased to announce its first step of its vision to turn Noida into a modern global city. The developer will soon launch its 100-acre township in Souxth of Noida, Godrej Golf Links Crest Godrej Golf Links offers villas start from 100 sq. yards to 500 sq. yards. In addition, the project also includes golf-facing studios and apartments. The project will be developed in 100 acres of land. It is centrally located in sector 27 near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. Godrej Golf Links will come under high-end residential independent properties located next to commercial district. The area is well covered by business spaces, schools, shopping malls and hospitals.

Major highlights of the project

• Upcoming Jewar Airport located around 38 km away

• 100 acres of township

• Delta, nearest metro station, located 1 km

• Private miniplex

• 9-hole golf course

• Private party terrace deck

• Private elevator

• Air conditioning

• Walk-in wardrobe closet

• Built-in appliances in modular kitchen

• Italian marble flooring

• 80% Green Panoramic Golf View

• State-of-the-art sports arena and clubhouse

• Connected to Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida Expressway

• Metro connectivity under construction

• 1 minutes from Pari Chowk Greater Noida

• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway

• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway

• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 30 minutes from Akshardham Temple

Social infrastructure

Godrej Golf Links Price is well connected to various educational institutions, schools, clinics, shopping complex, sports, and grocery stores in the proximity. Along with these, the project is located around 2.5 km from Greater Noida Knowledge Park, which houses several world-leading universities.

The project is located at the meandering Golf Course Road, which has been planned to follow the shape of Golf Course and provide open views of golf course. Planted with shrubs and trees, Golf Course Road has extra-wide green zone with luxurious and green character. It has premium villas along this street with golf address. It has golf address across the premium villas. Apartment buildings are located at the gateways to emphasize the entrances in this development. All of the apartments have maximum views of golf course and each cluster of these residential units have independent clubhouse. Golf Link Greater Noida is a circular pedestrian route so pedestrians can easily access the neighborhoods.

