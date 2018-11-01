GSR2R Provide leading Tips for Recruiters Looking to Enhance Their Billings

GSR2R is a London based rec2rec agency renowned not only for their great work but also for constantly providing leading advice to allow those within the recruitment industry to develop themselves, leading to recruiters being able to climb their career ladders quickly.

The company has recently posted a brand new article on their website entitled “Hey recruiter! Why Reading These Five Sales Books Will Skyrocket Your Billing”, listing five amazing books that they deem important for all kinds of recruiters to read.

The books listed in this article are as follows:

• The Challenger Sale: How to Take Control of the Customer Conversation – Matthew Dixon and Brent Adamson

• To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others – Dan Pink

• Fanatical Prospecting: The Ultimate Guide To Filling Your Pipeline – Jeb Blount

• Think and Grow Rich – Napoleon Hill

• The Phycology of Persuasion – Professor Cialdini

The full article is available here: https://www.gsr2r.com/blog/hey-recruiter-why-reading-these-5-sales-books-will-skyrocket-your-billings/

A spokesperson and representative from GSR2R was incredibly eager to comment saying, “As avid readers and passionate recruiters here at GSR2R we believe that all of the above books are must-reads for requires, regardless of their sectors and career paths. If anyone want to learn even more great books to read, our team are only a phone call away and always more than happy to help.”

