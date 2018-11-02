Competition Amongst Search Engine Giants

The competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst major competitors contributing a large share of their revenues. For instance, Apple uses Google as its default search engine which has contributed as much as $8.8 billion to the annual revenues of Google, while Yahoo switched to Microsoft Bing.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE INTERNET SEARCH PORTALS MARKET AT $140 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly 30% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global internet search portals market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, many cloud service providers are offering options for storing long term data on cloud. Even though many vendors want solutions to move their data from in-house servers to remote servers, customers wanted complete solutions to eliminate issues arising due to archiving. Therefore, many cloud service companies such as Google and AWS are offering holistic solutions to migrate documents, photographs, audio and video content to cloud.

Google’s web search was the biggest player in the internet search portals market, with revenues of $79.38 billion in 2016. Google’s growth strategy involves acquisition of emerging tech firms to diversify its business. It recently acquired Nest to expand itself into the Internet of Things market.

Internet search portals include operating websites which provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. It includes internet search websites and covers other additional Internet services such as e-mail, connections to other websites, auctions, news, other limited content and serves as a home base for Internet users.

