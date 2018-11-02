Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing Global Market Analysis and Outlook 

Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global other fabricated metal product manufacturing market was valued at $16.35 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $9.2 billion or 56.0% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $4.9 billion or 30.4% of the global other fabricated metal product manufacturing market.

Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

Robotics and automation is in wide use of other fabricated metal product manufacturing companies for they are enhancing the productivity and saving time for organizations. To reduce potential breakdowns, sensors are used in several machines to access important data, which in turn is also improving efficiency. For instance, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) published a report in 2015, which stated that 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the other fabricated metal product manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, one of the major trend in the Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing is the Emergence of sensor bearing units in Ball and roller bearing manufacturing. These bearing units are used to monitor the status of rotating or linear components. They help in digital monitoring of rotation speed, axial movement, deceleration, acceleration and load carrying capacity. They are used in road rollers, forklifts, conveyors and electric motors.

General Dynamics Corporation was the largest competitor in the market, generating revenues of $3.1 billion in the year 2016. General Dynamics Corporation’s growth strategy is to invest in technologies and capabilities for providing solutions to the customers.

The other fabricated metal product manufacturing market comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing fabricated metal products (except forgings and stampings, cutlery and hand tools, architectural and structural metals, boilers, tanks, shipping containers, hardware, spring and wire products, machine shop products, turned products, screws, and nuts and bolts).

