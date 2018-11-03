NovaSlate launches a new look!

NovaSlate, a web focused company based in the US is moving fast to acquire new clients in the market. Recently, NovaSlate has bagged projects from multiple clients maintaining its reputation for quality web design, graphic design, web analytics, SEO, and other services. Check out their latest work on their website www.novaslate.com since they recently redesigned their website to gain new clientele. With a busy season before the end of year, they plan to bag 3-4 more projects keeping them busy during the holidays and giving a fresh start to their web and graphic design customers a fresh look.