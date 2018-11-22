Compression Load Cells Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends

A load basically works as a transducer that converts force or weight into equivalent electrical signals. It is a device that measures weight or force for a various different applications. It is an immensely accurate device that measures compression, tension, bending, or shear forces. Within the load cell device structure the designers of the device has designed an area that are designed to be stressed when a force is applied. Most of the load cells implement strain gauge technology in its load cell device. This technology is a proven and well established technology. Usually metal foils are used to manufacture strain gauges and these metal foils are bonded in the areas where the stress is to be applied.

Under normal regulated voltage when the load, stress or force is applied, an equivalent electrical output signal proportional to the force or strain is obtained. This electrical output signal is in few mV and requires amplification before directly displaying it to the user. There are many types of load cells are available from different manufacturers used in various applications. One of the type is compression load cell. Compression load cell is designed for the measuring of pressure (pushing force) or compression only. Compression load cell is a block designed to hold a load at a point in order to measure the compressions.

It measures a pushing force and is generally placed beneath the object that is to be measured. These compression load cells are ideal for general weighting applications, particularly in vessel and silo weighting. In laboratories, these load cells are considered as a standard for general pressure measurement application. Compression load cell measurement capacities ranges from 50kg to 5 tons, and accuracy up to +/- 0.1%.

The global market for compression load cell is driven by the rising investment in industrial automation technologies and increase use of compression load cells in automotive assembly lines, logistics and R&D applications. Availability of digital compression load cells along with wireless features and advance software features required in specialized applications requiring precision signals would further accelerate the compression load cell market. However increase cost of raw materials and rising regulatory obligations for high quality industry rated material can further increase the cost of production that can hinder the growth of compression load cell market.