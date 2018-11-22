India’s ONLY International Tattoo Festival- Heartwork tattoo Festival 2018, 30th November to 1- 2 December 2018 at DLF Place Saket, New Delhi

WITNESS INDIA’S ONLY INTERNATIONAL TATTOO FESTIVAL

THE BIGGEST CELEBRATION OF THE TATTOO CULT AT THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 4th EDITION OF HEARTWORK TATTOO FESTIVAL

~ Get your dream tattoo from the Legends of The Tattoo Industry this 30th November – 1/2 December 2018 at DLF Palace Delhi ~

Tattoo Legends attending the 2018 Hearwork tattoo festival, Paul booth I Stepan Negur I Meehow kotarski I Jamie Mahood I Bez666

November, Delhi: Bringing in a new kind of celebration to the free spirited Nation, the pioneers of the Indian tattoo industry – Indian Tattoo Gurus- Lokesh Verma & Sameer Patange with top notch tattoo equipment suppliers – Arvind Garg of Tattoo Gizmo are all set to take India by storm yet again after a roaring successful three year run with its 4th edition of the Heartwork Tattoo Festival.

The ultimate 3 day devotion to “INK ART” is all set to be held from 30th November to 1/2 December 2018 at DLF Place Saket, New Delhi, featuring a stellar lineup of some international & Indian tattoo artists – Paul Booth, Stepan Negur, Meehow katarski, Jamie Mahood, Sameer Patange, Lokesh verma, Alex shimray, Deep kundu and Sunny bhanushali.

Conceptualized and created with a vision to embrace the Eternal Tattoo Art and integrate India’s dexterity into Global Trends, this colossal 3 day “INK ART” event is all about celebrating ones individuality and embellishing one’s soul with one-of-a-kind experience. A perfect platform to showcase talent from across the globe.

HEARTWORK TATTOO FESTIVAL 2018:

International Convention | Body Art Workshops | Tattoo Contest | Live Music & After Parties.

International Convention featuring over 100 Indian and 60 International artists participating and showcasing their work “live”. Aspirants can make an advance appointment to get themselves inked by their artist of choice.

Body Art Workshops: Live workshops by legends of the international tattoo industry. They take upcoming artists through live demonstrations on various art practices and design methods. A not to be missed opportunity for enthusiasts to learn.

Tattoo Contest: A ‘live tattoo on-the-spot’ Competition is held across 3 days of the Festival with multiple categories to compete in. Every day the best selected tattoos are awarded trophies & prizes by our sponsors.

Live Music & After Parties: Live music bands & DJs performing in the evenings at the Festival is a major highlight. Each day, featured performing artists create a fun vibe for the audience and bring an additional zing with their high energy acts.

Get ready, to witness and experience a taste of Art and plethora of electrifying acts and activities that is sure to ink you imagination as Heartwork Tattoo Festival stirs the Nation’s creative side.

Don’t hold up, book an appointment and get inked by the biggest gathering of professional tattoo artist under one roof in India.

The Enchanters of Dark Art is all set to spell bind you with their Seductive Mystics…

Mr. Andre Tully, partner Heartwork tattoo festival says, “We are very pleased to announce the 4th edition of India’s Only International Tattoo Festival. After a successful three year run, this year we are very excited to bring about not only a stellar line-up of globally recognized and upcoming talented artists and legends on board during our three day event but we also have a host of interesting experiences as well. Keeping in mind our vision to embrace the eternal tattoo art and integrate India’s dexterity into global trends, we aim to create its own niche in the cultural fabric of our society. It is great to have the support and solidarity of the Indian tattoo industry, the artists and we look forward to a wonderful celebration of “INK ART”.

www.heartworktattoofestival.com/

http://www.heartworktattoofestival.com/eventschedule

For Further details please contact:

Archana Pradhan

9987099265

Jagrati Malhotra

7838354378