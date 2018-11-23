Data Center RFID Market worth $1,890.5 Million by 2020

The report “Data Center RFID Market by Solution Types (Tags, Readers, Antennas, Softwares, and Other Hardware), by Service Type (Integration Services and Professional Services), by Data Center Type (Mid-Size, Enterprise, and Large) – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the data center RFID market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and market size estimation. This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting it along with the future roadmaps. The report also emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of data center RFID, future opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market.

[117 Pages Report] Data Center RFID market to grow from $391.4 Million in 2015 to $1,890.5 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.0% during the forecast period 2015–2020.

The report also examines growth potential market sizes and market size estimation across different regions as well as user segments. The notable players in this data center RFID market include IBM (US), RF Code (US), Zebra Technologies (US), HP (US), GAO RFID (Canada), Omni-ID (US), Alien Technology (US), Avery Dennison (US), Invengo Information Technology (China), and Impinj (US).

Markets Covered

This research report categorizes the data center RFID market into the following segments:

Global Market, By Solution

• Tags

• Readers

• Antennas

• Software

• Other Hardware

Global Market, By Services

• Integration Services

• Professional Services

Global Market, By Vertical

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government and Public

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Market, By Data Centers

• Mid-Size

• Enterprise

• Large

Global Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

The global data center RFID market has been broadly classified based on types of solutions that include tags, readers, antennas, software, and other hardware; and services such as integration services and professional services. The solutions market is estimated to have the larger share of the global market in 2015. However, the services market is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the forecast year of 2015 to 2020, owing to factors such as high technological advancements and requirements of various kinds of post and pre sales services.

The report provides a brief on the data center RFID market. The report covers all the major sub-segments of the data center RFID such as by solution that includes tags, readers, antennas, software, and other hardware; by services which include integration services and professional services; by type of vertical that includes telecom and IT, BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, government and public, media and entertainment, and others; by region namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). It also provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for these segments.

There are various assumptions that have taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise. Few of global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

The data center RFID market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into deployment types and applications, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the data center RFID market to grow from $391.4 Million in 2015 to $1,890.5 Million by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.0%. North America is expected to be the largest data center RFID market in terms of market size, but Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as a high-growth market.

Browse 64 market data tables and 40 figures spread through 117 pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Center RFID Market by Solution Types (Tags, Readers, Antennas, Softwares, and Other Hardware), by Service Type (Integration Services and Professional Services), by Data Center Type (Mid-Size, Enterprise, and Large) – Global Forecast to 2020″

