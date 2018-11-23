Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Report Till 2024 | Latest Trends, Growth & Forecast Analysis

Network Function Virtualization Market Global Market – Overview

Network function virtualization (NFV) is the combination of software and hardware network featured in a virtual network. The service was initiated by service operators to increase the deployment of new operations, maintenance and service of networks. It initiates the major changes in implementation of network and their operations. The solution offered by network function virtualization provides a better future by optimizing the network operations and benefitting the service providers across the globe. The primary goals of Network Function Virtualization Market are to reduce power consumption and reduce equipment cost, facilitate the accessibility of several applications on one single network appliances with multi tenancy and multi version capabilities. The market for network function virtualization is driven by several factors including increase in demand for data intensive applications and need of cloud-based services. The mobile industry has witnessed exceptional demand for data intensive applications which further demands for enhanced network capacity to match the user requirement. The growth of market is hindered by factors such as delay in adoption of technology. Due to the processing stage of optimization solution, vendors need more opportunities to accomplish more target customers.

One of the major trends in network function virtualization market is the increasing demand for virtual server access ports. The network function virtualization market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR by the year 2019. The global market shows tremendous potential due to the presence of certain trends and due to the cost benefits and high flexibility provided by the network solutions.

Network function virtualization Market – Key Players:

The prominent players in the Network Function Virtualization Market are – Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), VMware (US), Juniper (US), F5 Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), AT&T (US), HP (US), Citrix (US), Riverbed (US), Broadcom (US) and IBM (US).and others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global network function virtualization market.

Network Function Virtualization Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by application: switching elements traffic, analysis service, assurance, next generation signalling.

Segmentation by infrastructure: hardware resources, virtualization layer and virtualized resources.

Segmentation by deployment: cloud and on-premises

Segmentation by end-user: communication service provider (CSP), information technology, cloud service provider and BFSI

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Network Function Virtualization Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of network function virtualization is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America dominates the network function virtualization market owing to a significant move from proof of concepts to commercial deployment of NFV by the telecom operators, which will drive the network function virtualization market growth. Asia Pacific is an attractive market for network function virtualization in terms of growth potential owing to the consumer awareness in this region and is expected to nurture in the years to come.

Industry News

July 18, AT&T Expands Edge Solutions Portfolio by Offering Cisco ENCS With AT&T

AT&T offers the Cisco 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) as part of its Edge Solutions portfolio to help businesses increase their networking agility. Unlike the traditional network hardware which performs a single function, Cisco ENCS does more with virtual network functions – including routing, switching, firewall, and WAN optimization.

August18, F5 Networks introduces enhanced network functions virtualization (NFV)

F5 Networks introduces enhanced network functions virtualization (NFV) offering for services that are easily and automatically deployed, scaled, managed, and decommissioned as service needs evolve. It simplifies consumption of F5’s leading portfolio of VNFs (based on BIG-IP capabilities) that are provisioned in service providers’ software-defined networking environments.

Feb 16, Juniper partners with Affirmed Networks to take leap into the SDN and NFV market.

Juniper recently partnered with Affirmed Networks, a leader in virtualized mobile networks to develop solutions that can help service providers embrace next -generation NFV (network functions virtualization) based architectures.

Sept 15, Mirant is partners to promote NFV

Mirant is, which is an OpenStack specialist, unveiled a network function virtualization (NFV) initiative with partners Citrix, Meta switch Networks and Overture Networks aimed at speeding up the telecommunications industry’s adoption of NFV.

