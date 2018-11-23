Opportunities for the global mineral fiber ceiling market to reach $4.6 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global mineral fiber ceiling market looks promising with opportunities in commercial and residential sectors. The global mineral fiber ceiling market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are renovation activities of existing residential, commercial spaces, and construction of new facilities due to improving economic conditions.

In this market, wet felt, stone wool, and glass wool mineral fiber materials are used for manufacturing of ceiling tiles. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the wet felt is expected to remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to its efficient thermal insulation and sound absorption properties. Lucintel predicts that the glass wool mineral fiber is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of its lower material and maintenance cost.

Within the global mineral fiber ceiling market, commercial renovation will remain the largest end use during the forecast period due to commercial renovation activities in developed regions. The new commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing rate of urbanization and new commercial construction activities in emerging economies.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, growing awareness to promote lower energy consumption, and the development of new cities and commercial hubs in this region.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing usage of printed mineral fiber ceiling tiles and increasing usage of antimicrobial agents in mineral fiber ceiling tiles. Armstrong World Industries, Saint-Gobain, USG Corp., Knauf, Rockwool International, OWA, Star USG, and Hebei Saiding Building Materials are among the major suppliers of mineral fiber ceilings.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global mineral fiber ceiling market by application, material, end use, profile type, color type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global mineral fiber ceiling market by application, material, end use, profile type, color type, and region, as follows:

By End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Commercial Renovation

• New Commercial

• Residential

By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Office

• Retail

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Wet Felt

• Stone Wool

• Glass Wool

By Profile Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• T-Bar

• Other Profiles

By Color Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• White

• Other Colors

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Meters) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This 243-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global mineral fiber ceiling market by application (office, retail, education, healthcare, and others), material (wet felt mineral fibers, stone wool mineral fibers, and glass wool mineral fibers), end use (commercial renovation, new commercial, and residential), profile type (T-Bar and other profiles), color type (white and other colors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?