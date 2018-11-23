Portable Electronics Market with Focus on Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Apple, Inc. has acquired a patent for photo management in India in the portable electronics segment. The patent was filed in 2008 and was received in 2016 and was filed for a portable electronic device with a touch screen that displays an array of thumbnail images and the selected image being larger than the other thumbnails. Whereas Samsung Electronics has come up with latest portable SSD which has raised the stakes for other players in the market. The portable SSD comprises of 64-layer V-NAND technology which offers best in industry transfer speeds and that too with a compact design.

North America region holds the largest market share of global Portable Electronics Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for digital technologies and growing technological advancements in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Portable electronics market has been segmented on the basis of product and end user. The product segment is further bifurcated into mobile handsets, PDA, notebooks and laptops, media players, gaming consoles, digital cameras, navigation systems, power banks, flash drives, healthcare devices and others. Out of which, the notebook and laptops, media players and gaming consoles sub segments are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing technological advancements and the increasing demand for digitization.

Major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market is the growing need for portability feature and growing technological advancements. Owing to the presence of microprocessors, the devices manufactured today are small and are also light in weight and portable in nature. Declining prices of electronics is another major factor driving the growth of portable electronics market.

The global portable electronics market is expected to grow at approx. USD 779.97 Billion by 2023, at 8.87% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in portable electronics market are – Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Kodak Company ((U.S.), Palm, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Portable electronics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Product

Mobile Handsets

Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

Notebook/Laptop

Media Players

Gaming Consoles

Digital Camera

Navigation Systems

Power Banks

Flash Drives

Healthcare devices

Others

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of portable electronics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in portable electronics market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for digitization in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Consumers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

