PriceManager Helps Manufacturers Protect Brand Equity with MAP Tracking

Manufacturers can maintain their brand image with PriceManager’s Minimum Advertised Pricing tracking solutions. The company’s software offers daily MAP tracking, automated notifications to violators, and competitor price tracking.

[TEANECK, 11/23/2018] – PriceManager allows manufacturers to regularly track the prices of their products from any online retailer. The company helps manufacturers protect their brand equity and profitability, ensure their vendors follow the Minimum Advertised Pricing, and identify any violators.

Streamlined Enforcement of Minimum Advertised Pricing

PriceManager’s proprietary data gathering and tracking software allows manufacturers to track an unlimited number of products and retailers to ensure complete compliance with their MAP policy. The subscription-based software streamlines MAP policy enforcement through:

• Daily or more frequent price tracking

• Real-time access to online product listings

• Automated email notifications to violators

• Automated alerts to the client’s sales representatives

• Identification of unauthorized resellers

• Complete records of violation trends

A Powerful and Customizable Tracking Software

PriceManager’s software and tracking services can be customized according to the needs of each client. Apart from monitoring an unlimited number of products and retailers, the software can track any public site they want, even if PriceManager wasn’t originally tracking it.

Manufacturers whose products are unbranded can use the software to monitor similar products based on its important characteristics. The software also makes it possible to track the prices of products on websites that don’t list Model Numbers or Universal Product Codes. Moreover, the system can track product prices on websites that require consumers to add the item to their carts before revealing the price.

Manufacturers undergo comprehensive training before using PriceManager’s software. The company assigns a Dedicated Account Manager to each client, as well, to offer supplementary training and assistance.

About PriceManager

PriceManager has been a provider of efficient and customizable and actionable online pricing data for nearly a decade. The company offers tracking solutions, data analyses, and real-time information management for both retailers and manufacturers. It has expanded its customer base to more than 30 countries thanks to its strong commitment to helping each client gather the data they need to succeed.

To learn more information or to request a free tracking demo, visit http://www.pricemanager.com today.