Future Electronics Holds Keynote Panel on the Wireless Revolution at AEU ’18

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held a keynote panel on the wireless technology revolution on Tuesday, November 6th at their corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

“A World Without Wires: Where Will We Lead the Wireless Revolution?” was moderated by Todd Baker, Corporate Vice President, Engineering at Future Electronics, and featured representatives from Future’s platinum-level suppliers.

The keynote panel was part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) ’18, Future Electronics’ premier even for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers. AEU is an opportunity for Future’s Field Engineers to expand their technical knowledge and skills so they can help customers succeed in getting their products into production.

Future Electronics’ full Advanced Engineering team for the Americas was in attendance at AEU ’18, along with the Advanced Engineering staff from Asia excepting China. Over 60 suppliers and 150 FAEs participated in AEU ’18.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

